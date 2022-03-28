'CODA' Wins Best Picture At 2022 Oscars

The film tells the story of Ruby (Jones), a CODA (which stands for “child of deaf adults”) who acts as an interpreter for her family — mother Jackie (Matlin), father Frank (Kotsur) and brother Leo (Durant) — while also pursuing her own dreams of becoming a singer.

Director Sian Heder ran up against resistance from studios and financiers who pushed for hearing actors to portray the remaining deaf family members after Matlin came on board. But Matlin put her foot down, saying it was important to tell the story “as authentically as possible” to bring the Deaf community some long-awaited and positive onscreen representation.

“I felt that audiences would really see deaf people in a film,” she told the Los Angeles Times about the feature’s long journey to the big screen. “There are so many levels for people to identify with and, for people with no connection, who have never met a deaf person, to see sign language, to see deaf people in normal, day-to-day settings.”

“People think that deaf people are monolithic in terms of how they approach life,” she added. “And this film bursts that myth.”

Apart from its awards show accolades, “CODA” has made quite the impact on viewers and the industry at large. Earlier this week, the cast visited President Joe Biden and discussed issues facing deaf Americans, including access to employment, with the White House Domestic Policy Council and Office of Public Engagement.

A stage musical adaptation of the film is also in the works from the acclaimed Tony-winning Deaf West Theatre.