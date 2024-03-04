This Sci-Fi Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Code 8: Part II” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The sci-fi action film premiered on Feb. 28 and is a sequel to 2019′s “Code 8.” Cousins Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reprise their roles from the first movie as individuals with superhuman abilities in a not-so-distant future.
“Code 8: Part II” focuses on a former criminal’s struggle to protect a vulnerable teenager from a police officer with nefarious intentions. Like the original film, the sequel has received mixed reviews from critics.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
The new sports documentary “Giannis: The Marvelous Journey” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 19.
The 108-minute film focuses on two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his rise from humble beginnings as a Nigerian immigrant in Greece into international basketball superstardom.
“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is currently the top movie on Max, according to the platform’s public rankings.
The critically panned 2023 sequel to 2018′s “Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the titular superhero alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Randall Park, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Martin Short and Nicole Kidman.
More than three months after its November theatrical release, “Napoleon” became available for streaming on Apple TV+ on March 1 and is now the No. 1 film on the platform.
The historical epic stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as his wife Joséphine. Although “Napoleon” has been criticized for taking liberties with historical details, it’s been nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects.
Amid the buzz around “Dune: Part Two,” the first film adaptation is the top movie on Hulu at the moment.
“Dune” is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s popular 1965 novel “Dune” and tells the story of a noble family that attempts to control an important desert planet far in the future. The film features an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Stephen McKinley Henderson.