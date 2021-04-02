The L.A. Dodgers’ Major League Baseball season wasn’t even one game old Thursday when the team committed a goof that isn’t likely to happen again this year ― and perhaps for many after that. (Watch the video below.)

The defending champs’ Cody Bellinger hit what appeared to be a two-run home run that bounced off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and over the fence, to give the Dodgers a 2-0 opening day lead over the host Colorado Rockies.

But the Dodgers’ base runner Justin Turner thought the ball was caught and raced back to first base, passing Bellinger. Bellinger had tried to signal Turner to turn around, but to no avail.

The play was scored as an RBI single for Bellinger, who was called out for passing Turner, though it was Turner who actually committed the blunder. The result was a far cry from the two-run homer it should have been.

One of the weirdest plays you'll see. 🤨 @Cody_Bellinger is credited with a single then ruled out, @redturn2 is free to score for one #Dodgers run. pic.twitter.com/dL6FlD2Rvj — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 1, 2021

Ultimately, the Dodgers lost the game, 8-5.

“It’s just one of those funky plays that I don’t think is gonna happen again this year,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.