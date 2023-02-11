What's Hot

CelebrityDeath obitdays of our lives

'Days Of Our Lives' Actor Cody Longo Found Dead At 34

The cause of death hasn't been determined, but Longo reportedly had a years-long struggle with alcoholism.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Cody Longo, shown her at the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City, first made his name with a role in teen drama "Make It or Break It."
Actor Cody Longo, shown her at the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City, first made his name with a role in teen drama "Make It or Break It."
John Shearer/Getty Images

“Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights” actor and musician Cody Longo is dead at the age of 34, several media outlets reported Friday night.

He was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, his representative and friend Alex Gittelson told a number of news outlets.

Longo was found lying unresponsive on his bed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The cause of his death had not been determined, but family members reported that Longo had struggled with alcoholism for years and attended a rehab program last summer, according to the L.A. Times.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Gittleson said in a statement to Fox News: “Cody was a dear friend, and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”

Longo began acting as a teenager. His breakout role was a recurring character in the teen drama “Make It or Break It” in 2009.

Longo is best known for his work in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” which initially ran on NBC, then on Peacock. He also appeared as rock star Eddie Duran in the Nick at Nite show “Hollywood Heights.”

In recent years, Longo had stepped away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with family in Nashville, according to Gittleson. But he was looking forward this year to a return again to acting, Gittleson said.

