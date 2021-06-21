Food & Drink

Deals On Coffee Makers And Coffee Gadgets For Prime Day

Espresso machines, Keurigs, to-go French presses and more.

Whether you need a new coffee maker or you’re just in the market for a mug warmer that’ll improve your work-from-home situation, Prime Day is offering some great deals on coffee makers and gadgets.

There’s a gorgeous $400 espresso machine in particular that we’re eyeing, because it’s 57% off for this limited time only ...

1
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (57% off)
Amazon
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and it produces a beautiful layer of crema. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.

Get the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $170.29 (originally $399.99)
2
ESPRO P0 French Press (25% off)
Amazon
The ESPRO P0 is an ultralight, double-walled French press that's vacuum-insulated and made of stainless steel. It'll hold 16 ounces and is perfect to take with you on the go.

Get the ESPRO P0 French Press for $35.96 (originally $44.95).
3
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine (49% off)
Amazon
This single-serve Nespresso machine makes both brewed coffee AND espresso, which is rare to find in the brand's machines. This is a huge deal, at 49% off.

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine for $99 (originally $192.99)
4
Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (37% off)
Amazon
Are you a perfectionist? This 14-cup drip coffee maker can be programmed to customize the perfect temperature and strength of your brew.

Get the Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $62.99 (originally $99.99).
5
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker (37% off)
Amazon
At less than 5 inches wide, this will fit on just about any tiny countertop. It'll hold 46 ounces of water, allowing you to brew up to four cups before refilling, and will fill three cup sizes: 8, 10 and 12 ounces.

Get the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for $49.99 (originally $79).
6
Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set (30% off)
Amazon
This stainless steel mug warmer and mug set is programmed to keep your drink warm all day, at whatever temperature you choose.

Get the Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set for $31.99 (originally $45).
7
HyperChiller Maxi-Matic Instant Coffee/Beverage Cooler (30% off)
Amazon
This will chill your coffee from hot to iced in less than 60 seconds, and it uses regular water to chill (no chemicals or gels!). Plus, it's dishwasher safe.

Get the HyperChiller Maxi-Matic Instant Coffee/Beverage Cooler for $17.49 (originally $24.99)
