The Best Milk Frothers And Steamers For Your Home Coffee Bar

Enjoy a decadent cup of coffee from home with cult-favorite steamers, Smeg milk frothers and more.

A <a href="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=milkfrotherssteamers-lourdesuribe-032222-62339839e4b0c727d47b99e9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmeg-milk-frother%2F%3Fsku%3D7043296" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Smeg frother" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62339839e4b0c727d47b99e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=milkfrotherssteamers-lourdesuribe-032222-62339839e4b0c727d47b99e9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmeg-milk-frother%2F%3Fsku%3D7043296" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Smeg frother</a> from Williams Sonoma and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=milkfrotherssteamers-lourdesuribe-032222-62339839e4b0c727d47b99e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9079-zwilling-milk-frother%3Fsku%3D30027%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwuMuRBhCJARIsAHXdnqPz6Aqba_yqANX8ibW00f5jSk840zDHRCyFMAr9cKB2luxVbirwlusaArwxEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zwilling frother" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62339839e4b0c727d47b99e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=milkfrotherssteamers-lourdesuribe-032222-62339839e4b0c727d47b99e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9079-zwilling-milk-frother%3Fsku%3D30027%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwuMuRBhCJARIsAHXdnqPz6Aqba_yqANX8ibW00f5jSk840zDHRCyFMAr9cKB2luxVbirwlusaArwxEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Zwilling frother</a> from Food52.
There’s nothing quite like the soothing ritual of preparing one’s morning coffee. Morning people and grumpy risers alike look forward to this daily treat. Regardless of whether you’re an oat milk fanatic, you can’t get enough of almond milk or prefer a timeless splash of cream, there’s no denying that steaming or frothing your milk of choice makes your morning coffee feel extra special.

Taking the time to elevate your coffee by either steaming or frothing your milk is a lovely additional step to the ritual that can help to ground you and begin the day. Not to mention the fact that it makes an ordinary cup of coffee even more luxurious and tasty; you can make yourself a cappuccino, latte or whatever you’d like. It’s like beginning the day with a gift to the self.

Make your morning cup of joe feel extra special with one of these milk frothers and steamers. We’ve included all kinds of convenient options, from low-profile, handheld USB-charged frothers to aesthetically pleasing steamers. Once you pick one up for your kitchen, you won’t know how you lived without it for so long.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Williams Sonoma
A cult-fave steamer
Nespresso lovers know it doesn't get much better than the Aeroccino. This frother can be used with any coffee to prepare two different textures of hot milk froth (airy or dense, depending on your preference) as well as cold milk froth. It has a convenient handle, is dishwasher-safe and has an automatic shutoff. It's priced mid-range for these kinds of countertop frothers, so it's a great option if you want to pay a little more but don't want to shell out for an even fancier brand.
Get it from Williams Sonoma for $119.95.
2
Williams Sonoma
A Smeg frother
Get that classic Smeg mid-century vibe with this delightful frother. Choose from a selection of colors to match the rest of your Smeg appliances while enjoying billowy, frothy foam. It quickly warms milk to the temperature of your choice as well as makes cold foam. It also has a removable stainless steel jug for easy cleaning and user-friendly controls.
Get it from Williams Sonoma for $229.95.
3
Golde
A USB-rechargeable frother
Golde's super whisk is perfect for your coffee, hot cocoa, matcha and more. It instantly froths milk with ease using two powerful speeds. Charge it with a handy USB cord that won't take up space on your countertops.
Get it from Golde for $24.
4
Amazon
A handheld milk frother
This handheld PowerLix frother is a battery-operated electric whisk that includes a stand to make storage easy. It doesn't take up much counter or kitchen space, is made of durable stainless steel and even works great as an egg beater.
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
5
Food52
A beautiful countertop steamer
This Zwilling J.A. Henckels frother and steamer is as gorgeous to display as it is functional and easy to use. It produces soft, creamy foam and turns off automatically, so your milk is ready to go while you prep your breakfast. It has easy-to-disassemble parts that are machine washable so it stays fresh and squeaky clean.
Get it from Food52 for $99.99.
6
Amazon
An electric milk warmer and frother
If you're a fan of whole milk, this frother from Secura is for you. It was specially made to whip up delectable foam and heat up classic whole milk. It features a stainless-steel exterior with vacuum insulation, a detachable base and a cleaning brush so it stays spick and span.
Get it from Amazon for $42.98.
7
Amazon
A BPA-free stainless steel handheld frother
In just 20 seconds, this Bonsenkitchen whisk creates delicious foam to top your morning beverage of choice. It has an ergonomic handle and is compact, making it perfect for travel. You'll never be without your preferred coffee.
Get it from Amazon for $10.59.
8
Macy's
A 4-in-1 electric milk steamer
If you're an Instant Pot lover, you might need to add the Instant steamer to your coterie of kitchen appliances. It produces cold foam, thick warm foam and light warm foam and also warms milk without foaming it, so you can get your drink just how you like it. The two-button control interface keeps things simple, and the cool-touch casing makes it safe to handle.
Get it from Macy's for $39.95.
9
Williams Sonoma
A best-selling electric milk frother
This fully automated frother from Breville has an induction heating system that allows it to warm milk quickly and consistently, so you don't have to worry about burnt creamer. It has a cold froth setting, two dishwasher-safe attachments for lattes and cappuccinos and power cord storage in the base of the machine.
Get it from Williams Sonoma for $145.95.
