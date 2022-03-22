A cult-fave steamer

Nespresso lovers know it doesn't get much better than the Aeroccino. This frother can be used with any coffee to prepare two different textures of hot milk froth (airy or dense, depending on your preference) as well as cold milk froth. It has a convenient handle, is dishwasher-safe and has an automatic shutoff. It's priced mid-range for these kinds of countertop frothers, so it's a great option if you want to pay a little more but don't want to shell out for an even fancier brand.