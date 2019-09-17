Cokie Roberts, Longtime ABC News Reporter, Dead At 75

Celebrated ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts died Tuesday morning from complications related to breast cancer, her family confirmed to the network. She was 75.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement to ABC.

Roberts took home a number of awards, including three Emmys, after getting her start at CBS News in the 1970s, followed by a stint at NPR covering Capitol Hill. At a time when few women were given prominent newsroom roles, she made an indelible mark on broadcast journalism.

Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs on Dec. 27, 1943, Roberts said the nickname “Cokie” came from her older brother, who couldn’t pronounce “Corinne.” The new name stuck with her over her decadeslong career as a reporter and bestselling author.

ABC News President James Goldston said Roberts’ “kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day” were a credit to the outlet and its staff.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, journalist and professor Steven Roberts, along with her two children and six grandchildren.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.