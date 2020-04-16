Colbert Realizes He's Not Criticizing Trump Enough

In the United States, we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all people are created equal and that Stephen Colbert really can’t stand Donald Trump.

In recent days, “The Late Show” host has done everything from saying Trump didn’t have “the balls” to shut down the country to asking “who gives a shit” about the president’s “hissy fits.”

Well, after Trump’s latest “brilliant” move to halt funding for the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, Colbert came to a surprising realization.

“Folks, if you watch the show, you know I criticize Donald Trump a lot. But with this coronavirus gripping our nation, it’s made me realize that I don’t do it enough.”

He compared Trump’s move to burning down the fire department when your house is engulfed in flames.

Colbert called out Trump for projecting his own coronavirus failures onto the WHO, which declared a global public health emergency on Jan. 30. The president waited until March 13 to call the outbreak a national emergency, pointed out the host.

“What ― does Trump go into hibernation for Black History Month? Just tell me if Frederick Douglass sees his shadow,” Colbert said in a mock Trump voice.

“The Late Show” actually took more precautions than the president, it seems. Colbert explained that his production team started planning how to do the show remotely on Feb. 28, the same day Trump told a campaign rally crowd that Democrats’ criticism of his coronavirus response was “their new hoax.”