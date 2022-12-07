What's Hot

Entertainment
Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Clocks Rudy Giuliani’s Weirdest Wardrobe Malfunction

"The Late Show" host had an explanation for the former Donald Trump attorney's flub.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert spotted a bizarre moment in Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. Bar hearing to determine whether his law license should be suspended for his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

After a lunch break was announced on Monday’s hearing, former Trump attorney Giuliani looked at his arm and appeared to only just realize he was wearing two watches.

“Do you know I have 2 watches on?” the ex-New York Mayor asked.

“The Late Show” host Colbert suggested a reason.

“It may seem weird, but of course he wears two watches. That way it’s twice as likely to be 5 o’clock somewhere,” he cracked.

Watch the video here:

