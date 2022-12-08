Stephen Colbert Dusts Off Old Jokes In Epic Takedown Of Herschel Walker

Stephen Colbert was finally able to take his Georgia Senate race jokes out of storage and took aim at Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker during his monologue on Wednesday.

“The Late Show” host, who emphasized his terror at the estimated 48.6% of Georgia voters who supported Walker in the runoff election, broke out month-old jokes to poke fun at the race that marked the first time a Democratic president saw the Senate gain a seat for their party since 1962.

Advertisement

Colbert dusted off an envelope full of jokes and pointed out that the enveloped was “sealed with wax” before firing off joke after joke about the race which Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won on Tuesday.

“Warnock has won Georgia, it’s fitting he’s a reverend because when I hear that all I can say is ‘thank God,’” Colbert quipped.

“This is a tough break for Walker though it will take him a couple of days to understand what has happened.”

He continued: “With this loss, Walker is supposed to return to his previous job, lying about having previous jobs, but on the bright side, it gives him more time to spend with his family and more time to figure out who that is.”

Advertisement