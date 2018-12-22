Colbert Introduces Adult Advent Calendar To Help You Escape The Holidays

The holidays really sneak up on you, don’t they? Many adults find themselves unprepared for the parties, the presents and the general pageantry. But “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has a grown-up solution for a grown-up problem: the Advent Calendar for Adults.

Sure, there are the usual chocolates and candies, but what about things adults really need, like shots of vodka? Oh, this calendar has them! Also included are a one-way ticket to Barcelona and the keys to a tan, 2005 Honda Civic, which is parked right outside.