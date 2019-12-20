COMEDY

Santa Reveals How Trump Can Get Off The Naughty List In 'Late Show' Cartoon

Stephen Colbert's "Once Upon Impeachment" is the most fitting holiday special possible for 2019.

Can President Donald Trump get off Santa’s naughty list? 

Stephen Colbert and his “Late Show” team have cooked up a throwback animated special just in time for the holidays featuring Santa, Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Frosty the Snowman and a whole mess of elves. 

And as Santa reveals, there is one thing Trump can do to get himself off that list, but he’s not going to like it. 

Check out “Once Upon Impeachment” below: 

