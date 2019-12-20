Santa Reveals How Trump Can Get Off The Naughty List In 'Late Show' Cartoon

Can President Donald Trump get off Santa’s naughty list?

Stephen Colbert and his “Late Show” team have cooked up a throwback animated special just in time for the holidays featuring Santa, Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Frosty the Snowman and a whole mess of elves.

And as Santa reveals, there is one thing Trump can do to get himself off that list, but he’s not going to like it.

Check out “Once Upon Impeachment” below:

With the holidays upon us, #LSSC is proud to present this brand new animated Christmas classic! #OnceUponImpeachment 🎄🎁

cc @CartoonPres pic.twitter.com/xYQRGiGEo3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 20, 2019