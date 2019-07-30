Colbert Transforms Trump’s Latest Racist Attacks Into A Brutally Honest New Song

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday broke out a new song, but it’s one that won’t be played in the White House anytime soon.
Colbert’s new ditty is all about President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore, which the president has called a “rodent infested mess.”
Critics called out Trump for the overt racist nature of the attacks, but Trump fired back by calling Cummings, a vocal critic of the administration, a racist.
And that led Colbert to give “God Bless America” a Trump-inspired makeover:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.