Colbert Transforms Trump’s Latest Racist Attacks Into A Brutally Honest New Song

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday broke out a new song, but it’s one that won’t be played in the White House anytime soon.

Colbert’s new ditty is all about President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore, which the president has called a “rodent infested mess.”

Critics called out Trump for the overt racist nature of the attacks, but Trump fired back by calling Cummings, a vocal critic of the administration, a racist.

And that led Colbert to give “God Bless America” a Trump-inspired makeover:

TONIGHT: Is the President a racist? The answer won't surprise you. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/LI8qJESddF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 30, 2019