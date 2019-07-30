COMEDY

Colbert Transforms Trump’s Latest Racist Attacks Into A Brutally Honest New Song

The "Late Show" host sings about how the president sees Baltimore to the tune of "God Bless America."

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday broke out a new song, but it’s one that won’t be played in the White House anytime soon. 

Colbert’s new ditty is all about President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore, which the president has called a “rodent infested mess.”

Critics called out Trump for the overt racist nature of the attacks, but Trump fired back by calling Cummings, a vocal critic of the administration, a racist. 

And that led Colbert to give “God Bless America” a Trump-inspired makeover:

