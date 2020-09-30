“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had a single moment that will stand out in history ― and not in a good way.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to condemn violent white supremacist groups. Instead, the president urged them to “stand back and stand by.”

Colbert called Trump’s response “one of the most telling, one of the most upsetting moments, not only of the night but of my lifetime.”

Colbert then launched into his Trump impression.

“I don’t support white supremacists,” he said. “I just command them, like a dog, that’s why I’ve got this shiny dog-whistle.”

See more of his monologue below:

We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com