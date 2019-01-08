Stephen Colbert pointed out that President Donald Trump’s prime-time speech plugging his border wall interrupted the CBS show “FBI” in many areas.
“Not the first time he’s interfered with an FBI investigation,” the “Late Show” host cracked.
Since Colbert taped his show hours before Trump’s speech, he couldn’t react to it directly.
So instead, he prepared for multiple possibilities ... including an alternate ending that drew big cheers from his audience:
