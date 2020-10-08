CORONAVIRUS

Colbert Gets Awkward Coronavirus Confession From Trump In Fake Zoom Interview

"Late Show" host points out an inconsistency in Trump's treatment plans.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out a huge flaw in President Donald Trump’s logic on the coronavirus infection.

And he got Trump to admit it... sort of. 

Colbert conducted another one of his ongoing fake interviews with Trump, this time using a video released by the president on Wednesday. 

Trump praised “the greatest doctors in the world” for their response to the pandemic as well as to his own treatment for COVID-19. But at the same time, the president admitted he made his own decisions rather than rely on the advice of the “greatest” doctors:

