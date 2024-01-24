EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertNew Hampshire

Stephen Colbert Spots Trump's Most 'Dark And Confusing' Moment Yet

"The Late Show" host was baffled by a strange line in the former president's rambling speech.
Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump has “declared war on the English language” with some bizarre and baffling asides during a recent speech.

“The Late Show” host played a clip of the former president in New Hampshire struggling through lines about crime. Trump said the nation is “incapable of solven even the swollest, smallest problem, the simplest of problems, we can no longer solve, we can’t do anything, we are an institute in a powerful death penalty.”

Colbert feigned a puzzled silence for 8 seconds.

“That was a dark and confusing vision for America,” he finally said, then broke out his Trump impression to try to riff on the former president’s comments.

Check it out below in his Tuesday night monologue:

