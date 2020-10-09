Colbert Finds The Absolute Dumbest Question In Trump’s Fox Business Interview

President Donald Trump on Thursday did multiple Fox interviews, speaking with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business in the morning and rasping his way through a phone call with Sean Hannity of Fox News at night.

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found what may have been the the oddest moment, which came when Bartiromo asked Trump about his recovery from the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

“The media is out there saying you’re contagious,” she said. “Do you feel that you are?”

“I don’t think I’m contagious at all,” Trump declared.

The exchange left Colbert stunned.

“What kind of question is that?” he asked. “Do you feel contagious? Followup: What does the economy smell like? And how high is when?”

