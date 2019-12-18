Merry Impeachment: Colbert's 'Late Show' Has A Christmas Carol Just For Trump

The House on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

And given that the vote came exactly one week before Christmas, Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team put a new spin on an old carol to mark the occasion:

On #LSSC tonight: Time for a quick Christmas carol. pic.twitter.com/TZLz7Nsygm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 19, 2019

Trump is now the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

However, he is almost certain to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week. “My hope is there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment.”