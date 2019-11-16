COMEDY

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Reveals Winner Of Pro-Donald Trump Rap Contest

A familiar face takes the spoof #MAGACHALLENGE title.

And the winner of the Donald Trump-endorsed online rap contest is...

The president last week embraced the viral pro-Trump #MAGACHALLENGE by promising to invite “the winners” ― (although it’s unclear how they would be determined) ― to perform at the White House:

On Friday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined who’d taken the title ― and it’s a very familiar face.

Check out Buff Vladdy’s bars here:

And watch Colbert’s impeachment inquiry-themed monologue here:

