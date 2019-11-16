And the winner of the Donald Trump-endorsed online rap contest is...
The president last week embraced the viral pro-Trump #MAGACHALLENGE by promising to invite “the winners” ― (although it’s unclear how they would be determined) ― to perform at the White House:
On Friday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined who’d taken the title ― and it’s a very familiar face.
Check out Buff Vladdy’s bars here:
And watch Colbert’s impeachment inquiry-themed monologue here:
