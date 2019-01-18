President Donald Trump canceled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Afghanistan on Thursday, a visit to see the troops in a war zone that had previously been kept secret for security reasons.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert blasted Trump’s decision to reveal the trip, which Trump said could still be made commercially or rescheduled for after the government shutdown ends.

“Basically, what Trump’s letter said was: ’Nancy, feel free to go commercial now that I’ve told the Taliban that you’re coming and staying at the Jalalabad La Quinta Inn,’” Colbert said: