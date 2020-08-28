Stephen Colbert noticed a big flaw in the new message President Donald Trump is using against former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Thursday night, Trump accepted his party’s nomination during a Republican National Convention speech held at the White House, in violation of both tradition and ethics regulations. There, Trump claimed Biden was a “destroyer of America’s jobs” and would be a “destroyer of American greatness.”

But Trump has also frequently dismissed Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” with a campaign that’s used manipulated images to claim the former vice president was hiding in his basement.

“Wow,” said Colbert. “For a sleepy guy who doesn’t leave his basement, Biden is pretty productive.”

“I may not agree with his ‘destroying American greatness’ policy, but you have to admire Biden’s hustle,” The “Late Show” host added.

See his full monologue below:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!