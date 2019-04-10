Colbert Reveals Trump's 'Central Governing Philosophy' In A Single Word

Stephen Colbert tried to interpret what President Donald Trump told reporters about his proposed border wall.
It wasn’t easy.
“We’ve built a lot of wall, a lot of wall, and it’s new wall,” Trump said this week:
“Y’know, when we rip down an old wall and then replace it, it’s called a new wall. And that’s what we’ve done. A lot of wall is going up, and every place we build a wall it’s less and less.”
The “Late Show” host called it “avant-garde poetry” and said it all comes down to Trump’s central governing philosophy: wall.