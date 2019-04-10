COMEDY

Colbert Reveals Trump's 'Central Governing Philosophy' In A Single Word

The "Late Show" host tries to figure out what the heck Trump just said.

Stephen Colbert tried to interpret what President Donald Trump told reporters about his proposed border wall.

It wasn’t easy. 

We’ve built a lot of wall, a lot of wall, and it’s new wall,” Trump said this week:

“Y’know, when we rip down an old wall and then replace it, it’s called a new wall. And that’s what we’ve done. A lot of wall is going up, and every place we build a wall it’s less and less.”

The “Late Show” host called it “avant-garde poetry” and said it all comes down to Trump’s central governing philosophy: wall.  

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Border Wall
CONVERSATIONS