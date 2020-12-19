Biden Defeats Trump Once Again In Colbert’s ’Twas The Coup Before Christmas’

President-elect Joe Biden teams up with Santa Claus to save Christmas from President Donald Trump in a new animated short that aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

In the 7-minute film called “Twas The Coup Before Christmas,” Biden visits Santa and asks him to grant him his wish of unifying the country following the divisive presidency of his predecessor.

But Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are hellbent on proving the election was stolen from Trump ― as Trump has falsely claimed in real life.

Trump and his backers in the video allege that trillions of ballots for him are actually hidden inside Santa’s sack. But Trump’snarcissism ultimately leads to his own downfall when he opens the sack for his own gain.

Check out the full video here:

