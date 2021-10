An all-in-one balm that harnesses the power of lanolin

Are chapped lips, flaky patches and cracked skin pretty much all you think of when someone even whispers the word "winter?" The 101 Ointment by Lanolips is an all-purpose salve that can be used virtually anywhere. It can even be mixed with foundation or applied like a highlighter for a hydrating dewy makeup look. If you don't know anything about lanolin , it's a non-pore-clogging emollient that's rich in vitamin D, which can rapidly help repair skin and destroy free radicals responsible for premature aging.