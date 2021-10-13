Leaving behind the sunshine and carefree vibes of the summer months can be difficult for a lot of people, mentally and physically. The colder weather can mean dry skin, achy joints, incessant hair frizz and the winter blues.
Fortunately, there are ways you can fight back ― namely, this extensive arsenal of highly-reviewed products that can help your mind and body adapt to fall and winter. Get prepared and shop some of these essentials before you realize that you need them.
One moisturizer to rule them all
A portable heater to keep you warm anywhere you can find an electric socket
A spray to prevent every piece of clothing from clinging to you
A light therapy lamp to help fight off the blues
An all-in-one balm that harnesses the power of lanolin
Lip gloss, but for your hair
Perfectly pleasant air you can enjoy anywhere
Static-free protection for your hair
The ultimate answer to dry winter air
A mattress pad that will make you want to stay in bed
A cover to make wet shoes and socks a thing of the past
Blanket Coats That Are Like A Big, Warm Hug