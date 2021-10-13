The ultimate answer to dry winter air

You may not be able to change the air outside, but you can certainly make the air inside your home much more comfortable. The Honovos large room humidifier employs a constant flow of ultra fine mist to increase the humidity of even your largest room. The large tank capacity means less time spent on refilling, and the built-in ceramic filter means no money spent on replacement filters. You can even drop some essential oils in the designated tray for daily aromatherapy. Your plants, babies, dry skin and nose will thank you.