Environmental Concerns Make Coldplay's Chris Martin Not So Hot On Touring

First, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled” from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Now he wants to do the same with touring.

The band releases its new album, “Everyday Life,” on Friday, but Martin told the BBC the group won’t be promoting it with a tour.

“We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how can not only our tour be sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial,” he said in a video interview (above). “All of us, in every industry, have to just work out what the best way of doing our job is.”

Martin said the band wants its future tours to “have a positive impact,” with shows “largely solar-powered” and no single-use plastic.

The band still plans to play a pair of shows for the album in Amman, Jordan, on Friday. The shows are scheduled to take place at sunrise and sunset, and will be broadcast for free on YouTube.