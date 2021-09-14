Anti-Vaxxer Cole Beasley Dropped A Pass And The Jokes About Catching Stuff Came Fast

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley became the butt of jokes on Twitter after a dropped pass during the Bills’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The gags rained down on social media about Beasley, who has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and previously said: “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”
Around 93% of NFL players have been inoculated from COVID-19, according to the league.
The vaccination rate for NFL staff members is above 99%.
The quips about Beasley riffed on a similar theme:
