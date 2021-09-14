Anti-Vaxxer Cole Beasley Dropped A Pass And The Jokes About Catching Stuff Came Fast

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley became the butt of jokes on Twitter after a dropped pass during the Bills’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The gags rained down on social media about Beasley, who has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and previously said: “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Around 93% of NFL players have been inoculated from COVID-19, according to the league.

The vaccination rate for NFL staff members is above 99%.

The quips about Beasley riffed on a similar theme:

Maybe Cole Beasley was right and he can’t catch anything — Neemichael Davion (@CarmichaelDave) September 12, 2021

Cole Beasley…



This summer: I don’t need a vaccination. I’m not going to catch anything.



Today: See!



pic.twitter.com/6tuZGHFnnE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 12, 2021

The ball is the only thing Cole Beasley won't catch. — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) September 12, 2021

I'm assuming that was a personal decision from Cole Beasley not to hold on to that pass — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 12, 2021

I guess Cole Beasley was right. He won't catch anything. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) September 12, 2021

Cole Beasley wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t catching anything pic.twitter.com/LjfhLvtuK5 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 12, 2021

Maybe Cole Beasley doesnt need the vaccine cause he knows he can’t catch anything — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 12, 2021