Anti-Vaxxer Cole Beasley Dropped A Pass And The Jokes About Catching Stuff Came Fast

"I'm assuming that was a personal decision from Cole Beasley not to hold on to that pass," one critic mocked the Buffalo Bills receiver.

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley became the butt of jokes on Twitter after a dropped pass during the Bills’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The gags rained down on social media about Beasley, who has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and previously said: “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Around 93% of NFL players have been inoculated from COVID-19, according to the league.

The vaccination rate for NFL staff members is above 99%.

The quips about Beasley riffed on a similar theme:

