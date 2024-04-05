U.S. News celebrity deathscole brings plenty

'Yellowstone' Spinoff Actor Cole Brings Plenty Is Dead At 27

The actor was reported missing Sunday and was found dead Friday morning in a wooded area in Kansas.
Shruti Rajkumar
By 

Reporter

Cole Brings Plenty, star of the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923,” was found dead on Friday morning after going missing earlier this week, according to the New York Daily News. He was 27.

The actor was found dead in a wooded area in eastern Kansas. His had gone missing on Sunday, according to flyers put up on Instagram by his uncle, “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty.

The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas shared a statement on Facebook hours later stating that Brings Plenty was wanted for an incident that “involves allegations of domestic violence.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

