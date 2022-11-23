Chances are you’ve come across Cole Haan in your years of bipedalism. The accessible, trend-aware footwear brand is a longtime resource for professional folks and step-seekers alike, thanks to perennial bestsellers like the GrandPro court sneaker and the wingtip-style Oxfords that offer a legitimately hard-to-find combination of comfort and sleek style.

Real heads are known to lie in wait for the brand to unleash one of its can’t-miss sales — and as you can imagine, a big one just landed. Today, as part of Cole Haan’s Black Friday event, you can get up to 50% off select styles along with 40% off (almost) everything else — and we’re expecting those percentages to increase as the weekend progresses.

While this might be the only information you need prior to commencing your shopping journey, you can scroll down if you’re still seeking insight on Cole Haan’s most successful styles for both men and women.