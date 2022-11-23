Shopping
Cole Haan GrandPro <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-grandpro-rally-court-sneaker-optic-white-jaguar%2FW17740.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="court sneaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-grandpro-rally-court-sneaker-optic-white-jaguar%2FW17740.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">court sneaker</a>, classic <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-modern-classics-wingtip-oxford-british-tan%2FC34132.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wingtip Oxford" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-modern-classics-wingtip-oxford-british-tan%2FC34132.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wingtip Oxford</a>, OriginalGrand <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-originalgrand-chukka-boot-woodbury-ivory%2FC28213.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chukka boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-originalgrand-chukka-boot-woodbury-ivory%2FC28213.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">chukka boot</a>, and OriginalGrand <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-originalgrand-wingtip-oxford-black-optic-white%2FW02618.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wingtip Oxford" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=637d8eb0e4b09a86b1ad9614&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-originalgrand-wingtip-oxford-black-optic-white%2FW02618.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">wingtip Oxford</a>
Cole Haan
Chances are you’ve come across Cole Haan in your years of bipedalism. The accessible, trend-aware footwear brand is a longtime resource for professional folks and step-seekers alike, thanks to perennial bestsellers like the GrandPro court sneaker and the wingtip-style Oxfords that offer a legitimately hard-to-find combination of comfort and sleek style.

Shop the Cole Haan Black Friday Sale

Real heads are known to lie in wait for the brand to unleash one of its can’t-miss sales — and as you can imagine, a big one just landed. Today, as part of Cole Haan’s Black Friday event, you can get up to 50% off select styles along with 40% off (almost) everything else — and we’re expecting those percentages to increase as the weekend progresses.

While this might be the only information you need prior to commencing your shopping journey, you can scroll down if you’re still seeking insight on Cole Haan’s most successful styles for both men and women.

Cole Haan Black Friday sale on men’s shoes

Cole Haan
Classic wingtip Oxfords
This traditional formal shoe features full-grain oiled leather uppers and an EVA footbed for maximum comfort. The leather outsole is also equipped with rubber pods at the forefoot and heel for added grip and traction.
$209.95 at Cole Haan (originally $300)
Cole Haan
OriginalGrand chukka boot
This rugged mahogany leather boot boasts Cole Haan’s proprietary lightweight, supportive Grandfoam footbed.
$119.95 at Cole Haan (originally $180)
Cole Haan
Penny loafers
Classic penny loafers get a modern upgrade with the pairing of indigo-hued leather and cream-colored soles. Don't mistake these office-ready shoes for flimsy — they’re equipped with a deeply treaded grippy outsole made from responsive EVA foam.
$89.95 at Cole Haan (originally $150)
Cole Haan
Zerogrand Chelsea boot
These classically styled waterproof Chelsea boots come with side gores and a cushioned Grandfoam footbed.
$129.95 at Cole Haan (originally $228)

Cole Haan Black Friday sale on women’s shoes

Cole Haan
OriginalGrand wingtip Oxford
A perennial Cole Haan favorite, these wingtips offer traditional brogue detailing alongside with modern comforts like an EVA foam midsole and rubber outsole.
$99.95 at Cole Haan (originally $180)
Cole Haan
GrandPro court sneaker
These leather tennis shoes are another fan favorite. They’re equipped with a lightweight EVA cupsole, textured outsole, and an internal footbed made of breathable ortholite foam to put a literal spring in your step.
$89.95 at Cole Haan (originally $130)
Cole Haan
Tully driving loafer
There’s something so classy and traditional about a driving shoe. Cole Haan’s popular suede style comes with the brand’s supportive Grandfoam footbed.
$89.95 at Cole Haan (originally $150)
Cole Haan
Greenwich boot
This cool waterproof leather boot has a treaded lug outsole for standing up to all kinds of inclement weather.
$146.95 at Cole Haan (originally $210)
