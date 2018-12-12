Winter is coming, which means it’s unfortunately time to ditch those backless mules and strappy slingbacks for warm footwear that’s a bit more practical for winter’s chill.
It’s no secret that we love a good boot. From Amazon’s best-selling ankle boots, to the ankle boots that’ll go with everything and you can wear for hours, we’re always on the hunt for comfortable, practical and — above all —trendy footwear that’ll last.
That’s why, when we saw these gorgeous Cole Haan leather riding boots are 55 percent off today at Zappos, we actually gasped. Normally $300, these stunning knee-high boots are only $135 during Zappos’ month of daily deals in the lead-up to Christmas.
Last week, our favorite shoe deal on Zappos was these Sam Edelman heels that would get you through the upcoming spring wedding season (which are still on sale!) Though they’re a deal future-you will thank you for, they’re not really something you can wear now.
For shoppers who want a shoe deal that they can enjoy now, these riding boots are the winter shoe you can wear for years to come. They’re a pull-on design with a half-zip closure, an accent buckle and a low-stacked heel that’s perfect for everyday wear.
Available in three colors in women’s sizes 5 to 10, snag your pair before they sale out.