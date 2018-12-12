katiafonti via Getty Images

Winter is coming, which means it’s unfortunately time to ditch those backless mules and strappy slingbacks for warm footwear that’s a bit more practical for winter’s chill.

It’s no secret that we love a good boot. From Amazon’s best-selling ankle boots, to the ankle boots that’ll go with everything and you can wear for hours, we’re always on the hunt for comfortable, practical and — above all —trendy footwear that’ll last.

Last week, our favorite shoe deal on Zappos was these Sam Edelman heels that would get you through the upcoming spring wedding season (which are still on sale!) Though they’re a deal future-you will thank you for, they’re not really something you can wear now.

For shoppers who want a shoe deal that they can enjoy now, these riding boots are the winter shoe you can wear for years to come. They’re a pull-on design with a half-zip closure, an accent buckle and a low-stacked heel that’s perfect for everyday wear.

