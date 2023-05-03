ShoppingsalesShoessandals

Reviewers Say These Walking Sandals Are Stylish AND Comfy — And They're On Sale

These comfortable sandals are packaged with such stylish details that a reviewer's daughter even said they looked cool.

Cole Haan's Zerogrand <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45770&u1=64526851e4b0a36ba6c4a87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-zerogrand-crisscross-sandal%2FW24378.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="crisscross leather sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64526851e4b0a36ba6c4a87e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45770&u1=64526851e4b0a36ba6c4a87e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-zerogrand-crisscross-sandal%2FW24378.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">crisscross leather sandal</a> in white, black and snake print.
Cole Haan
Cole Haan's Zerogrand crisscross leather sandal in white, black and snake print.

The search for stylish footwear sometimes competes with the desire for comfort as we move about the world. So when we come across a shoe that appears to offer both, it stops us in our tracks — especially when that elusive shoe is on sale.

Right now, you can snag a pair of the ever-snazzy Cole Haan Zerogrand crisscross sandals for $50 off. These kicks feature an eye-catching cross strap as well as an easy-access velcro clasp, so they’re a breeze to take on and off.

They have a super cushioned footbed with a rubber outsole, so they’re comfortable to wear for long hours and have solid traction when you’re outdoors or in inclement weather.

The 1.2-inch platform gives a little height while still being supportive and easy to walk in. And the padded lining on the footbed and leather makes these shoes extra-wearable without socks or tights.

Cole Haan
$99.95 at Cole Haan (originally $150)

You can buy them in trendy all-white, chic all-black or a funky snakeskin and brown leather combo. All look amazing with jeans or dressed up with skirts and dresses. Sizing is available in women’s 5-11 with half-sizes, and reviewers say they fit true to size.

Promising reviews at Cole Haan:

“I’ve been wearing these zerogrand sandals all summer, every year. I have them in 3 different colors, black, white and gold. And I love all of them. They are stylish and trendy, yet not standing out in a good way. They go with many, many outfits. When I bought my first black pair, my daughter ‘approved’ the look, unlike a pair from another brand I got at the same time - which she said ‘ugly’ and ‘looks like you’re trying too much.’ She said the zerogrand pair is cool looking and looks good on me. So I kept adding other colors. These are so comfortable. Easy on-off withe the velcro strap, but not too ‘sporty’ that I can wear them with dresses, skirts and to my work. I’m thinking of getting my 4th pair, honey & snake color. Strongly recommended to all! (Especially to middle aged women, who want to look cool and trendy but want the comfort at the same time.)” — Oki

“These sandals are beyond amazing! Super comfy and fancy. Love love them!” — Dafi

“I’ve always loved stylish shoes. Now as a senior women I have to be more practical in my shoe choices. These sandals are perfect. Decent height, very comfortable, and even stylish. Buy them, you’ll be happy you did !!I’ve always loved stylish shoes. Now as a senior women I have to be more practical in my shoe choices. These sandals are perfect. Decent height, very comfortable, and even stylish. Buy them, you’ll be happy you did !!” — Judy

“Front strap velcro is stealth enough to not scream - comfort shoe. Very comfortable, stable. Perfect for city walking. Excellent travel sandal.” — Happy travels

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Men's Adidas Ultraboost 20 sneaker

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Doctors Reveal ‘The 1 Food I Won’t Give Up’

Home & Living

How The Writers Strike May Affect Your TV Viewing This Week (And Beyond)

Work/Life

This Is What Experts Do When They’re Torn Between Career Opportunities

Parenting

13 Mess-Free Activities To Entertain Kids While Traveling

Style & Beauty

Should You Sleep In Underwear Or Go Commando? Doctors Have Thoughts.

Wellness

So THAT’S Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older

Work/Life

10 Things I Won’t Do At Hotels After Working As A Hotel Housekeeper

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.