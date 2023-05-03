“I’ve been wearing these zerogrand sandals all summer, every year. I have them in 3 different colors, black, white and gold. And I love all of them. They are stylish and trendy, yet not standing out in a good way. They go with many, many outfits. When I bought my first black pair, my daughter ‘approved’ the look, unlike a pair from another brand I got at the same time - which she said ‘ugly’ and ‘looks like you’re trying too much.’ She said the zerogrand pair is cool looking and looks good on me. So I kept adding other colors. These are so comfortable. Easy on-off withe the velcro strap, but not too ‘sporty’ that I can wear them with dresses, skirts and to my work. I’m thinking of getting my 4th pair, honey & snake color. Strongly recommended to all! (Especially to middle aged women, who want to look cool and trendy but want the comfort at the same time.)” — Oki

“These sandals are beyond amazing! Super comfy and fancy. Love love them!” — Dafi

“I’ve always loved stylish shoes. Now as a senior women I have to be more practical in my shoe choices. These sandals are perfect. Decent height, very comfortable, and even stylish. Buy them, you’ll be happy you did !!I’ve always loved stylish shoes. Now as a senior women I have to be more practical in my shoe choices. These sandals are perfect. Decent height, very comfortable, and even stylish. Buy them, you’ll be happy you did !!” — Judy

“Front strap velcro is stealth enough to not scream - comfort shoe. Very comfortable, stable. Perfect for city walking. Excellent travel sandal.” — Happy travels