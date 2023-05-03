The search for stylish footwear sometimes competes with the desire for comfort as we move about the world. So when we come across a shoe that appears to offer both, it stops us in our tracks — especially when that elusive shoe is on sale.
Right now, you can snag a pair of the ever-snazzy Cole Haan Zerogrand crisscross sandals for $50 off. These kicks feature an eye-catching cross strap as well as an easy-access velcro clasp, so they’re a breeze to take on and off.
They have a super cushioned footbed with a rubber outsole, so they’re comfortable to wear for long hours and have solid traction when you’re outdoors or in inclement weather.
The 1.2-inch platform gives a little height while still being supportive and easy to walk in. And the padded lining on the footbed and leather makes these shoes extra-wearable without socks or tights.
You can buy them in trendy all-white, chic all-black or a funky snakeskin and brown leather combo. All look amazing with jeans or dressed up with skirts and dresses. Sizing is available in women’s 5-11 with half-sizes, and reviewers say they fit true to size.
Promising reviews at Cole Haan:
“I’ve been wearing these zerogrand sandals all summer, every year. I have them in 3 different colors, black, white and gold. And I love all of them. They are stylish and trendy, yet not standing out in a good way. They go with many, many outfits. When I bought my first black pair, my daughter ‘approved’ the look, unlike a pair from another brand I got at the same time - which she said ‘ugly’ and ‘looks like you’re trying too much.’ She said the zerogrand pair is cool looking and looks good on me. So I kept adding other colors. These are so comfortable. Easy on-off withe the velcro strap, but not too ‘sporty’ that I can wear them with dresses, skirts and to my work. I’m thinking of getting my 4th pair, honey & snake color. Strongly recommended to all! (Especially to middle aged women, who want to look cool and trendy but want the comfort at the same time.)” — Oki
“These sandals are beyond amazing! Super comfy and fancy. Love love them!” — Dafi
"I've always loved stylish shoes. Now as a senior women I have to be more practical in my shoe choices. These sandals are perfect. Decent height, very comfortable, and even stylish. Buy them, you'll be happy you did !!" — Judy
“Front strap velcro is stealth enough to not scream - comfort shoe. Very comfortable, stable. Perfect for city walking. Excellent travel sandal.” — Happy travels