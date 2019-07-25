Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Break Silence On Split: 'None Of You Know S**t'

Well, that’s one way to address rumors of a breakup.

The two, who play on-screen paramours Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the hit CW soap, have preferred to keep their off-screen romance private. But they reportedly went their separate ways this summer before filming the show’s upcoming fourth season.

According to the magazine story, “the two would part ways romantically” months after the interview, signaling that change is certainly afoot in their relationship.

Yet not only do they look very much like a couple in the cover shot, they have cheekily addressed the speculation on social media and, honestly, it’s harder to follow than a recent episode of “Riverdale.”

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit,” Reinhart wrote in an Instagram post featuring the cover, in which she’s cozying up to a shirtless Sprouse.

The former Disney Channel alum, meanwhile, had a little more fun with his post, writing, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

Sprouse and Reinhart insisted that they be interviewed separately for the W article, as they both express discomfort with being seen as an inextricably linked duo.

“We’re not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot,” Reinhart told the publication. “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities.”

Sprouse added that Reinhart, who’s set to star in the highly anticipated film “Hustlers,” is an “incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way.”

So while it’s not entirely clear where they stand now, but it’s safe to say that both Reinhart and Sprouse have each other’s back.

To read the full profile, head over to W Magazine.