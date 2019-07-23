Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split And 'Riverdale' Fans Are Freaking Out

“Riverdale” stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly split after two years of dating, breaking Bughead hearts everywhere.

The former couple, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the wildly popular CW teen soap based on Archie Comics, reportedly broke up over the summer during a hiatus from filming, multiple outlets reported.

The two were “intentionally keeping their distance from the other” during the break, E! News reported, citing an unnamed source, and they will not be living together when the show films its upcoming fourth season. The co-stars are, however, on “much better terms” now, according to the outlet.

Before the breakup news broke, Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 22, were all-smiles at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. They sat next to each other on a panel, but were rarely seen in each other’s company at the after-party hosted by Entertainment Weekly on Saturday night.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend a Comic-Con panel in San Diego over the weekend.

Coincidentally, the actors’ long-rumored romance was first confirmed at the same event two years earlier, when they were spotted “canoodling, holding hands and kissing,” according to a report.

But the two were tight-lipped about their relationship at the time, despite the increased fan attention.

“Sometimes people will approach me on the street and ask me very personal questions about my dating life. Fans talk to me like they know me, and it’s like, you don’t know me. You know my character, but you really don’t know me,” Reinhart told HuffPost in a 2017 interview. “I want to be relatable. I want people to know who I am, but that doesn’t mean you get to know everything about me and my life.”

Sprouse and Reinhart made their official debut as a couple just months later, when they walked hand-in-hand on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. And the rest is history.

They since traveled the world together, sang each other’s praises in the press, shared envy-inducing photos of each other online and posted loving tributes on social media.

In March, Reinhart celebrated Sprouse and his new film “Five Feet Apart,” writing she was in “awe” of his performance.

Naturally, fans of the couple on-screen, where the relationship between Betty and Jughead is known as “Bughead,” and IRL took to the internet to express their heartbreak. Some straight-up denied the breakup reports, while others moved right past the denial phase and onto anger.

She posted this to her story like 2 hours ago people don’t believe in this pic.twitter.com/UUqKnHLqci — 𝓕𝓻𝓪𝓷 ❤️ (@Classicx_Panda) July 22, 2019

IF RUMOURS ARE TRUE ABOUT COLE AND LILI BREAKING UP I WILL RIOT AND NEVER WATCH RIVERDALE AGAIN



nvm



ill still watch it but ill be v sad — Steph Blakely (@stephybd22) July 22, 2019

If Lili and Cole broke up, then what’s even the point OF LOVE OMG pic.twitter.com/uaXYPkzpyb — sierra leone. (@arabianspicex) July 22, 2019

AS IF Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken up 💔 love is a MYTH pic.twitter.com/ePDEZ6uFcj — Kelly Given (@kellygivenX) July 22, 2019

I was having a decent Monday until I found out Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up 💔 pic.twitter.com/E2gBL6gHXR — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) July 22, 2019