Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Break Up Again, Reports Say

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead and Betty on the CW’s teen drama “Riverdale,” have broken up offscreen, according to reports.

The couple split before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the New York Post reported.

The two “have been quarantining separately,” a source told the tabloid’s Page Six. “They remain good friends.”

People reported the breakup as well, but offered a sliver of hope that “Bughead,” as “Riverdale” fans call the pair, could reunite again after nearly three years of dating.

“According to the source, they tend to be on and off but are currently not together,” People wrote.

Co-star Skeet Ulrich also fanned speculation recently when he said in a social media chat that the two “were a very cute couple,” using the past tense.

Sprouse, 27, and Reinhart, 23, fended off breakup rumors in July, amid persistent reports that they had parted ways romantically.

After “freaking out” over last summer’s breakup reports, Bughead followers might not want to bug out this time. E! News cited a source claiming that the two may very well “reconcile” once filming resumes on “Riverdale.”

