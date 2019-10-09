Coleen Rooney And Rebekah Vardy Are Twitter's Latest Obsession. Here's Why.

The wives of two England national soccer team stars set Twitter alight Wednesday morning, with accusations flying about fake stories being sold to a British tabloid newspaper.

Coleen Rooney — the wife of ex-Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney (who currently plays for MLS side D.C. United) — claimed an account used by Rebekah Vardy — the wife of current Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy — was being used to pass details about her private life to The Sun.

Rooney, part of the England wives and girlfriends group that infamously took over the German resort of Baden-Baden during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, described on Twitter the elaborate Instagram sting operation she said she conducted to sleuth out the connection:

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Vardy denied responsibility for the leaks, claiming “various people” have access to her Instagram account. She told Rooney she never speaks “to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.”

Check out Vardy’s full response here:

“I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant,” Vardy wrote. “I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this.”

The Sun appeared to have removed the three stories that Rooney referenced in her post from its website, but then restored them with a note: “On Wednesday October 9th, Coleen Rooney said that she made this story up in an effort to find out who was leaking to the Press.”

The Rooney-Vardy exchange immediately trended on Twitter, where even online video streaming service Netflix snarkily chimed in:

we're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2019

the pulitzer prize for investigative reporting goes to coleen rooney https://t.co/fTA5FW2syf — Anna Cafolla (@AnnaCafolla) October 9, 2019

Put Coleen Rooney on Brexit next — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 9, 2019

Coleen, holding UK productivity up with one hand, while the rest of us sit stock still, desperately refreshing her Twitter. — Bella Mackie (@bellamackie) October 9, 2019

Coleen Rooney right after she said “it’s......Rebekah Vardy’s account”. pic.twitter.com/d0bWvh1hc6 — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) October 9, 2019

She gotta change her name to COLEEN R👀NEY — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) October 9, 2019

Coleen Rooney is the new James Bond. This is outstanding work! https://t.co/nVUFrIs9fr — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) October 9, 2019

This tweet is more satisfying than the conclusion of Game of Thrones. https://t.co/Z3tS9hjAqn — michael blackmon (@blackmon) October 9, 2019

Going as 'It's ..........Rebekah Vardy's account' for Halloween — Jen Crothers (@jenofcroths) October 9, 2019

Even *we* can't write this kind of drama. https://t.co/rbwz5x9yAg — Roy of the Rovers (@royoftherovers) October 9, 2019

brb just going into every single bookshop and adding "it's........... rebekah vardy's account" to the ending of every single novel they have in stock — a scary ghost (@beccadeltest) October 9, 2019

oh man, this is like a Le Carré novel https://t.co/IcMPjnMIXJ — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) October 9, 2019

I've seen episodes of Columbo that don't have as good a reveal as this. And I really like Columbo. https://t.co/fmUfcDryX9 — Owen Gibson (@owen_g) October 9, 2019

99% of the time, Twitter is a cesspool of bad. Moments like this, and the chaos it has triggered, are what redeems it. https://t.co/jkSNTL4QYa — Prashant Rao (@prashantrao) October 9, 2019

I will vote for any political party who agree to immediately give us the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2019

Wayne Rooney, 33, represented the England national team in 120 games, scoring 53 goals, before his retirement from international soccer in 2017. He will leave D.C. United in January 2020 to take a player-coach role at Derby Country.

Jamie Vardy, 32, formed a key part of the Leicester side that stunned the sports world to win the English Premier League title in 2016.

The pair represented England together at the 2016 European Championship tournament, when the team’s manager Roy Hodgson was forced to deny there had been a spat between the two following reports Rooney was angry at the rising profile of his colleague’s wife.

Rebekah Vardy, meanwhile, caused controversy in 2017 with her stint on British reality TV show “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,” during which she faced accusations of bullying a fellow contestant.