“We have had this hit tub for several months now and it has been so fun. It’s way bigger than we expected roomy on the inside. We have really enjoyed using it. It’s been easy to care for and maintain!! We filled out directly from our hot water tank with a hose so it heated quicker and it gets to 104 and it feels amazing! We just got in it while it was snowing and the temp was 6 degrees and it was amazing!! So happy we bought it! The bubbles are great as well. It’s nice and relaxing” — misty

“The set up was easy and it looks great! The sides are super firm so you are able to sit on it while entering and exiting the hot tub. It took 24 hrs to reach 104 degrees which is understandable since it is large and we had temps in the 40’s. The jets are fantastic and feel great. No leaks, we did order a mat and place under the hot tub. It’s a fantastic value for the size and quality.” — greg woodin

“I’ve owned several inflatable hot tubs over the last 10 years but this is by far my favorite. Fast and easy set up. Larger and more roomy.

Soft padded bottom. Set it up a couple of weeks ago and so far we’re really happy with it. I would recommend it.” — Gma carrie

“I was skeptical but got it figuring I could return it if bad. It is amazing. Super easy to setup, quality is top notch, and with right chemical combo, stays clean and great. It maintains 104 temp very easily and bubbles are powerful.” — Mark M.