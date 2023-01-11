Colin Farrell received the Golden Globe Tuesday for best actor in a movie, but delayed his acceptance speech for a bit of fanboying. (Watch the video.)

As presenter Ana de Armas gave him the trophy and walked away, “The Banshees of Inisherin” star called out to de Armas to gush about her performance as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” De Armas was nominated for a best actress Globe, but lost to Cate Blanchett for “Tár.”

“Ana I thought you were extraordinary,” Farrell told de Armas. “I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, ‘Blonde.’ I cried myself to sleep. Something to do with the music as well that played at the moment where the shot opens and you just see her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad.”

Hearing laughter in the crowd at the Beverly Hilton, Farell added: “Not a joke, but you’re welcome to laugh. It’s not my place to say what’s appropriate laughter, not in this world.”

Colin Farrell wins the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/gfzrB0JGBw — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Farrell’s detour caught the attention of people on Twitter, who had varied takes on the actor’s shoutout ― from the hilariously dishy to the altruistic.