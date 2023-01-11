What's Hot

Gwen Stefani Says ‘I’m Japanese’ To An Asian Reporter, Defends Her Harajuku Era

Jerrod Carmichael Gets Brutally Honest In Golden Globes Monologue — And Twitter Is Loving It

1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up

New Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans Term 'Latinx' On State Documents

Prince Harry Slams The 'Most Dangerous Lie' That Spread When His Book Was Leaked

RNC Race Heats Up Between Trump-Supporting Chair And Trump-Supporting Challenger

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Right-Wing Media's Weirdest New Obsession

Hilary Swank Stuns On Red Carpet Months After Announcing Pregnancy With Twins

Jennifer Coolidge Reveals The Big Thing That 'White Lotus' Changed About Her Life

Ke Huy Quan’s Joyous Golden Globe Win Cements His Incredible Comeback

Biden 'Surprised' By Classified Documents Found In His Former Private Office

Emma D'Arcy Gave The Most Delightful Description Of Their Golden Globes Look

EntertainmentGolden GlobesAna de Armascolin farrell

Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her

The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Colin Farrell received the Golden Globe Tuesday for best actor in a movie, but delayed his acceptance speech for a bit of fanboying. (Watch the video.)

As presenter Ana de Armas gave him the trophy and walked away, “The Banshees of Inisherin” star called out to de Armas to gush about her performance as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” De Armas was nominated for a best actress Globe, but lost to Cate Blanchett for “Tár.”

“Ana I thought you were extraordinary,” Farrell told de Armas. “I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, ‘Blonde.’ I cried myself to sleep. Something to do with the music as well that played at the moment where the shot opens and you just see her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad.”

Hearing laughter in the crowd at the Beverly Hilton, Farell added: “Not a joke, but you’re welcome to laugh. It’s not my place to say what’s appropriate laughter, not in this world.”

Farrell’s detour caught the attention of people on Twitter, who had varied takes on the actor’s shoutout ― from the hilariously dishy to the altruistic.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community