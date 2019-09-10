Lovely Quotes About Fatherhood From Colin Firth

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Firth attends the premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2018 in London.

Colin Firth has won the hearts of countless fans around the world, but he’s mainly concerned with the affections of his children.

The actor has two teen sons, Luca and Matteo, with his wife, Livia Giuggioli, as well as an adult son, Will, with Meg Tilly. Over the years, the British movie star has opened up about his thoughts and experiences when it comes to fatherhood.

In honor of his birthday Tuesday, here are 13 quotes about parenthood from Firth.

On Having A New Baby

“It’s very difficult to say anything sensible about having a new baby because, you know, you’re in this period when you’re just reduced to jelly. I just spoke to him on the phone this morning and he burped and that was it for me.”

On Life Before And After Parenthood

“I think I just found it distasteful. It didn’t appeal to me, that’s all. There’s a great line by the writer Robert Towne about fatherhood which hit the nail on the head for me. He said he’d always associated fatherhood with age and the atrophy that goes with comfort ― pipes and slippers and eventually death. But having a baby was rejuvenating and wild and wonderful. Being a father is more like passionate love than I’d imagined. You have the same sense of being on the brink of being out of control, and of utter euphoria. It’s what makes life most worth living, no question.”

On Newborn Looks

“He looks a little bit like a turnip at the moment. But I mean, you know, a beautiful turnip, as root vegetables go ... But, yes, he’s adorable.”

On His Family Life

“Work is not the driving force in my life. I would rather spend more time at home than constantly living out of hotel rooms. I enjoy being able to lead a normal life and taking an active part in raising my children. That’s my real world.”

On Staying Grounded

“I made it on to one of those influential lists ― Time’s Most Influential. I brought the magazine home. He was 10 at the time and he said, ‘You’re not even the most influential person in this house.’”

On Priorities

“Fatherhood is a more important challenge, and it runs far deeper into what I care about most. If I had to do without acting, I’d survive. But I simply couldn’t do without my kids.”

On Dads During Birth

“It was amazing ... I’d begun to think that things had evolved to the point where it’s now de rigueur for the father to be present at the birth, but I don’t think that it’s necessarily a good thing for everyone at all. I think a lot of women don’t want to be worrying that their husbands are going to faint. I found the whole birth absolutely wonderful, but I think if you’re the sort of person who can’t bear it and you get queasy and terribly nervous, you’re not going to be any comfort to your wife. So best to stay away.”

On How His Kids See Them

“My children would tell you that I’m not at all cool or suave, and so my only chance to really become like that is when I’m making a film.”

On Getting Italian Citizenship

“I was married there and had two children born in Rome ... Anyone will tell you when you marry an Italian you don’t just marry one person; you marry a family and perhaps an entire country. Like almost everybody I have a passionate love of Italy and joining my wife and kids in being dual citizens will be a huge privilege.”

On Having Teens

“My sons are pretty hard to impress ― for me anyway. Although I personally love ‘Mamma Mia,’ it might not be the coolest thing for teenage kids, so I’m hoping this film [‘Eye In The Sky’] might make up for that.”

On Parenting vs. Acting

“They’re two completely different things, and dealing with dirty nappies definitely keeps your feet firmly planted on the ground. I like doing both.”

On The Joy Of Family

“Oh, I appreciate the smiles I receive on occasion from rather beautiful women. But my heart is reserved for my lovely wife Livia. Livia is there for me when I need to have a good cry and feel very sorry for myself. She gives me a kiss and a cup of tea, and the world feels good again when my children run up to me for a hug.”

