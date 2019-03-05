Colin Hanks Shares Heartbreaking Story About Luke Perry Being A 'Hero'

Colin Hanks posted an incredible story about an experience he had with Luke Perry, the “90210” actor who died on Monday at the age of 52.

“I only met him once but the story is too good not tell given todays sad events,” wrote Hanks on Instagram on Monday night.

The actor wrote that while on a plane from Mexico to the United States, he and his wife saw two young kids “crying, yelling and screaming” at each other.

“If you’re a parent you understand. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do. It was like this for close to two hours,” wrote Hanks.