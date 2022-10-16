'SNL's' Colin Jost Rips Elon Musk For Presuming He Helped Kanye West Fix His Antisemitism

A cocky Elon Musk hinted Kanye (now Ye) West’s appalling antisemitism was resolved after they had a talk — but “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost wasn’t buying it.

West was bounced from Twitter a week ago over his hateful tweet threatening to go “death con 3” on Jews

Musk noted in a much derided tweet on last Monday: “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Advertisement

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

“Well, that settles it,” Jost deadpanned on the “Saturday Night Live” news show. “If there’s one thing we all trust Elon with it’s successfully reading another human being’s emotional cues.”

Co-anchor Michael Che noted that West’s comments had been condemned by the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance, then quipped: “Just say Lenny Kravitz.”

Advertisement