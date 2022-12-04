'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Knows The Password For Dinner With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost skewered Kanye West on “Saturday Night Live” for his recent string of jaw-dropping antisemitic statements, and included a tip about a Mar-a-Lago password.

“You guys are not gonna believe this, but Alex Jones and Kanye West got together this week, and it didn’t go great,” Jost noted.

“Kanye West [now known as Ye] made antisemitic jokes, and said ‘I like Hitter,’ which is also the password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago,” where he had dinner with former President Trump last week, Jost quipped.

“At this point, I don’t think Kanye’s off his meds, so much as he’s immune to them,” Jost added. “We’re basically dealing with the omicron variant of Kanye,” complete with “the brain fog of long-haul Kanye,” he added.

“What I don’t understand about this Kanye stuff, is if Jews do control the media” — as Kanye insists — “then how are we still seeing a new interview with Kanye every day?” Jost asked.