Colin Jost Can't Keep His Cool After Cruel April Fools' Prank On 'Weekend Update'

Jost struggled to get through the start of the "SNL" news program before his co-host Michael Che made a big revelation.
Ben Blanchet

Colin Jost burst into laughter after he found out co-host Michael Che pulled a sly April Fools’ Day prank on him during the latest edition of “Weekend Update.”

Jost kicked off the “SNL” news program with quips about a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump but, within roughly the first minute, his punchlines didn’t appear to please the crowd.

Che, on the other hand, followed Jost’s jokes about Trump and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

“Trump is reportedly being charged with 34 counts of business fraud. ‘Business Fraud’ is also what they call the Trump costume at Spirit Halloween,” said Che as the audience roared with laughter.

Jost later tried his hand at another round of jokes before Che revealed what he told the crowd beforehand.

“At this point it feels like even pro-Trump people have moved on, I mean, I went down to the courthouse today and I was the only protester there,” said Jost before someone shouted “you stink” from the crowd.

“I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools’,” revealed Che as Jost struggled to gain his composure.

“I [was like] ‘Am I not mic’d?’ and then I was just like ‘Oh, I just suck,’” Jost added.

You can watch clips from the latest edition of “Weekend Update” below.

