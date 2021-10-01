Jost said that his mom came around to the unique moniker once she met “various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives.”

“Then she would call, and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So it is OK,’” the “SNL” star joked. “Then she goes, ‘There’s a patron saint called Cosmos, so that’s another option.’”

Johansson and Jost decided to pass on that suggestion as well, as Jost joked that the two “don’t need more worse options or variants on Cosmo.”

The “Black Widow” actor and “A Very Punchable Face” author first met at “SNL” in 2006, though they didn’t reconnect romance-wise until 2017. The two dated for three years before getting engaged in 2019 and later tying the knot in October 2020.

Jost confirmed in August that the newlyweds welcomed their first child together. Johansson also has a daughter, Rose Dorothy, from her prior marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac.