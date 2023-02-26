What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald Trumpsaturday night livecolin jost

Colin Jost Trashes Trump In 'Weekend Update' Roast Of His East Palestine Visit

Jost mocked the former president's water bottle brand during the "Saturday Night Live" segment this weekend.
Ben Blanchet

|

Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost didn’t hold back as he ripped former President Donald Trump for his visit to the disaster-stricken community of East Palestine, Ohio, last week. (You can watch a clip from the segment below.)

Trump, who touted the quality of his water bottle brand during the visit, stopped by the community impacted by a toxic chemical spill — and later burn of chemicals — from a Norfolk Southern train derailment earlier this month.

Jost, who also took a swipe at President Joe Biden’s response to the disaster, mocked the former president — and Rudy Giuliani — in the “Saturday Night Live” segment.

Donald Trump visited East Palestine, the site of the recent train derailment, because Trump usually tries to make himself look better by standing next to a train wreck,” quipped Jost as a photo of Giuliani appeared by his side.

“The train that derailed was carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride, which I think is something Trump recommended as a cure for COVID.”

He then clowned the former president for distributing his water to residents and noted the Trump administration’s rollback of rail safety regulations.

“What’s next? Is he going to visit all the migrant kids he put in cages and give them a gift card to Dave & Buster’s?” asked Jost, leading to groans from the audience.

You can watch more from Jost and Michael Che in the clip below.

