'Weekend Update': Colin Jost Shreds GOP Debate Using 1 Of The Candidate's Own Words

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost didn’t have to venture far to sum up the third Republican debate after Vivek Ramaswamy ripped the GOP as a “party of losers” on the debate stage.

Jost, on Saturday, let Ramaswamy’s words do the talking after the multi-millionaire entrepreneur dragged the party in the wake of harsh election losses last week.

“Vivek Ramaswamy started by saying that the GOP had become a ‘party of losers.’ Weirdly, a ‘party of losers’ was also how NBC advertised the debate,” Jost quipped.

Jost later mocked the tense debate exchange between Ramaswamy and fellow GOP candidate Nikki Haley.

Ramaswamy, during a debate on whether to ban TikTok amid data security concerns, asked why Haley’s daughter used the social media platform despite the former U.N. ambassador’s stance on the app.

“He also stressed that it’s not important how he knows her daughter has a TikTok account,” Jost added.

The co-anchor continued, noting that Haley swiftly responded to Ramaswamy and told him “leave my daughter out of your voice.”

“Which was pulled directly from the Japanese subtitles of the Will Smith slap,” Jost said.