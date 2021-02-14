Colin Jost Mocks 'Dumbest' Impeachment Trial Ever On 'Weekend Update'

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost lashed the impeachment trial that ended in Donald Trump’s acquittal on incitement to insurrection as the “dumbest” he’s ever seen.

“Here’s how dumb it was,” he explained. “The jurors who were deciding the case were the ones attacked by the defendant. The trial took place at the scene of the crime. And then right after the trial, one of the jurors [Sen. Mitch McConnell] who voted to acquit Trump ran out and said, ’Someone’s got to prosecute this guy. He did it.’”

If the Senate couldn’t convict Trump in this case, when would they ever? Jost wondered.

If “you’re going to impeach a president for anything, don’t you think it would be for sending a mob to kill the vice president?” he asked.

Another crime Jost pointed out on the floor of the Capitol: Ted Cruz’s hair. ”What are you doing, man? You’re a senator, not the manager of a paintball range,” Jost pointed out.

