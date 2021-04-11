Colin Jost Skewers Matt Gaetz's Worst Supporters Ever On 'SNL'

“Oh no. Did he think those were good character references? Who’s next?” scoffed Jost. “The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein?”

Gaetz bragged about his support when he spoke Friday at the Women For America First summit. It’s a “nice change to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,” smiled Jost.

Gaetz allegedly sent $900 via Venmo to an alleged sex trafficker, who then reportedly forwarded the same amount to young women in payments labeled ‘tuition’ and ‘school,’” Jost noted.

“If true,” Jost quipped, it would make Gaetz the “only congressman actually helping with student loans.”

