Colin Jost Calls The 'Kook Squad' Watching Trump's Florida Speech On 'Weekend Update'

“Weekend Update” presented a wild mashup of another Donald Trump speech, this time in the Florida Panhandle, where he urged people to “let law enforcement know when you see a kook.”

The camera returned to host Colin Jost on the phone to talk to the “kook squad.” (Mashup starts at 2:56 in the video.)

Jost noted at the start of his “Saturday Night Live” mockcast that we’ve now found out Trump “may not be the financial genius that no one ever really thought he was” — and lost over $1 billion on business deals, according to tax records.

Then, quips Jost, he has the “audacity to write a book about how great he was at business.”