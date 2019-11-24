Ryan Reynolds In The Audience Rattles Will Ferrell During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Will Ferrell was tooling along with his monologue in his fifth time hosting “Saturday Night Live” when he spotted a face in the audience that looked surprisingly familiar.

“Excuse me, but you look a lot like Ryan Reynolds,” said Ferrell.

“I get that a lot,” said Ryan Reynolds.

That’s when Ferrell’s monologue hit the skids as he pretended to be flustered by the fact that Reynolds and wife Blake Lively — watching at home — are big fans.

Reynolds finally told Ferrell to stop looking at him and get back to the monologue. But Ferrell then insisted it was terrible and began to deliver a mangled impression of former “SNL” cast member and “30 Rock” star Tracy Morgan — who also suddenly appeared. Ferrell frequently pulls out the odd impression to calm him down when he’s nervous, he explained. Morgan backed up Ferrell on stage. “Anything for you, Ferrell,” said Morgan. “But you talk like that again, I’m going to bust your ass.”

Check it out in the video up top.

Later in the show, Reynolds appeared with Alex Moffat in a steamy “Weekend Update” sketch on dating tips. Colin Jost — who’s engaged to Reynolds’ ex wife, Scarlett Johansson — wrapped up the scene by calling Reynolds and Moffat my “two best friends.”