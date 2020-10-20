Twitter Users Ramp Up Calls For Colin Kaepernick's NFL Return After Cowboys' Loss

People are once again calling out the NFL for Colin Kaepernick’s absence from the league after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a sizable loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
Fans of the activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback are arguing online that the Cowboys should sign Kaepernick, who has remained unsigned by a team since he became a free agent after the 2016 season.
Kaepernick famously led peaceful protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games. The league, which has an unsettling history of confronting racism, has been widely accused of blackballing Kaepernick for his activism.
The Dallas Cowboys lost 38-10 to the Cardinals on Monday. It was the first game the team played this season without starting quarterback Dak Prescott — and with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton filling his spot. Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury during a game on Oct. 10.
“The Cowboys need Kaepernick lol but I’m dead serious!!!! #CowboysNeedHelp” actor/comedian Lil Rel Howery tweeted on Monday.
Other Twitter users agreed with Howery’s assessment:
The Cowboys announced that they had signed Garrett Gilbert as a third-string quarterback days after Prescott’s injury. Dalton, who was the team’s backup quarterback, moved to the starting position and the team’s former No. 3 quarterback, Ben DiNucci, moved up to the No. 2 spot.
The announcement about Gilbert signing to the team last week also renewed conversations about Kaepernick’s status in the league on Twitter.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has had a particularly troubling relationship with NFL player protests.
In 2017, Jones suggested that players who kneeled during the playing of the national anthem in protest of racial injustice would get benched. Jones referred to the peaceful protest as disrespectful to the American flag. Instead, he once knelt with players on the field prior to the playing of the national anthem to purportedly demonstrate unity. The team stood up when the anthem played.
The following year, Jones declared that he would not support players choosing to remain in the locker room during the anthem.
“Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line,” Jones said during a July news conference in 2018, The Associated Press reported.
Jones has recently appeared to slightly change his public tone surrounding NFL player protests.
During a segment of his radio show last month, he said, according to the AP, “Players have issues that they need help on. And they need help along with the majority of America.”
Still, Jones noted his stance on standing during the anthem, saying, “We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag.”
Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, notably did not get signed by any team in the league at the start of the 2020 season.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place